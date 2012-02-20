Solid Semecs signs contract for medical devices

Solid Semecs and Ambicare Health signed an exclusive long-term contract on January 17th 2012 to supply various products for skin-therapy based on LED technology.

David Lawrence, non-executive chairman of Ambicare said: “Extensive consumer and healthcare professional research reveals that patients want treatment close to home that is safe and effective, without the risk of side effects often associated with prescription medication. Lustre Pure Light and Ambulight PDT Multi solve this issue. We are working with Solid Semecs at a pivitol period in the company’s development as we bring the benefits of these devices to market.”