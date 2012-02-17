Electronics Production | February 17, 2012
Partnertech: Net sales were SEK 2,322.2 million
PartnerTech’s sales for 2011 totaled SEK 2,322.2 million, an increase of 9.2% in local currencies compared with 2010, and operating profit improved substantially.
Fourth quarter 2011
• Net sales were SEK 637.9 million (617.6)
• Operating profit was SEK 29.2 million (6.5)
• Profit after tax was SEK 10.2 million (8.8)
• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK 0.81 (0.70)
• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 99.9 million (16.2)
• PartnerTech signed an agreement in October concerning production and delivery of products for Vestas Control Systems A/S
January-December 2011
• Net sales were SEK 2,322.2 million (2,181.1)
• Operating profit was SEK 47.3 million (-15.3)
• Profit after tax was SEK 5.2 million (-19.6)
• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK 0.41 (-1.55)
• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 117.9 million (-31.4)
• The equity/assets ratio was 39.4% (37.7)
Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO, comments:
PartnerTech’s sales for 2011 totaled SEK 2,322.2 million, an increase of 9.2% in local currencies compared with 2010, and operating profit improved substantially. Higher earnings confirm the impact of the activities that we have been conducting to ensure sustainable profitability in all markets, reduce capital tied up and set the stage for growth. We upgraded our internal processes during the year in order to streamline our operations and thereby minimize costs and capital tied up.
We have strengthened our sales organization, which allows us to focus more on strategically selected customers. Our goal is to increase the proportion of sales at higher levels in the value chain, reinforcing our position as a full-scale technology and service partner.
Among the action and restructuring programs that we announced previously, we have now completed consolidation of our entire British business in Cambridge. The programs have also included our units in Vellinge and Moss. Meanwhile, we have continued to pursue a restructuring strategy aimed at expanding our share of production in low-cost Eastern European and Asian countries so as to more fully satisfy the needs of our customers.
At the same time, we are committed to maintaining our customer centers in all key strategic markets. The centers are vital to our ability to provide our customers with optimum service through close collaboration and leading-edge technical skills, along with flexible and cost-effective production processes.
Fourth quarter sales totaled SEK 637.9 million, a 5.6% increase in local currencies from the same period of 2010, and our operating margin was 4.6%. The improved operating margin was largely due to internal streamlining, which reduced costs and capital tied-up, as well as higher sales. The increase in sales was a direct reflection of our fortified sales organization.
Developments during the year have been positive for PartnerTech but as I said in the third quarter, uncertainty and volatility in the global markets make it difficult to foresee the future. With those challenges in mind, we will insistently pursue our strategy of adapting and streamlining our organization in order to boost our profitability in each market we serve.
The results of our restructuring and ongoing internal improvement efforts have been promising so far. The good relationships that we have developed with our customers also represent a vitally important success factor; much of our effort goes to nurturing and building on that collaboration.
Although a great deal remains to be done, the progress that we have made – along with our competitive organizational structure and our broad-based global range of services – provides a firm foundation for the future.
• Net sales were SEK 637.9 million (617.6)
• Operating profit was SEK 29.2 million (6.5)
• Profit after tax was SEK 10.2 million (8.8)
• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK 0.81 (0.70)
• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 99.9 million (16.2)
• PartnerTech signed an agreement in October concerning production and delivery of products for Vestas Control Systems A/S
January-December 2011
• Net sales were SEK 2,322.2 million (2,181.1)
• Operating profit was SEK 47.3 million (-15.3)
• Profit after tax was SEK 5.2 million (-19.6)
• Earnings per share after tax totaled SEK 0.41 (-1.55)
• Cash flow after investments amounted to SEK 117.9 million (-31.4)
• The equity/assets ratio was 39.4% (37.7)
Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO, comments:
PartnerTech’s sales for 2011 totaled SEK 2,322.2 million, an increase of 9.2% in local currencies compared with 2010, and operating profit improved substantially. Higher earnings confirm the impact of the activities that we have been conducting to ensure sustainable profitability in all markets, reduce capital tied up and set the stage for growth. We upgraded our internal processes during the year in order to streamline our operations and thereby minimize costs and capital tied up.
We have strengthened our sales organization, which allows us to focus more on strategically selected customers. Our goal is to increase the proportion of sales at higher levels in the value chain, reinforcing our position as a full-scale technology and service partner.
Among the action and restructuring programs that we announced previously, we have now completed consolidation of our entire British business in Cambridge. The programs have also included our units in Vellinge and Moss. Meanwhile, we have continued to pursue a restructuring strategy aimed at expanding our share of production in low-cost Eastern European and Asian countries so as to more fully satisfy the needs of our customers.
At the same time, we are committed to maintaining our customer centers in all key strategic markets. The centers are vital to our ability to provide our customers with optimum service through close collaboration and leading-edge technical skills, along with flexible and cost-effective production processes.
Fourth quarter sales totaled SEK 637.9 million, a 5.6% increase in local currencies from the same period of 2010, and our operating margin was 4.6%. The improved operating margin was largely due to internal streamlining, which reduced costs and capital tied-up, as well as higher sales. The increase in sales was a direct reflection of our fortified sales organization.
Developments during the year have been positive for PartnerTech but as I said in the third quarter, uncertainty and volatility in the global markets make it difficult to foresee the future. With those challenges in mind, we will insistently pursue our strategy of adapting and streamlining our organization in order to boost our profitability in each market we serve.
The results of our restructuring and ongoing internal improvement efforts have been promising so far. The good relationships that we have developed with our customers also represent a vitally important success factor; much of our effort goes to nurturing and building on that collaboration.
Although a great deal remains to be done, the progress that we have made – along with our competitive organizational structure and our broad-based global range of services – provides a firm foundation for the future.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments