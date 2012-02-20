Plexus delays construction

Plexus has delayed the construction of a data and development center in Wisconsin, U.S. according to a local news report.

The construction of the 20,000-square-foot center, costing $7 US million, won't take place until April 2003 - almost two years later than originally scheduled, reports the Appleton Post Crescent.



Ginger Jones, senior vice president and chief financial officer for Plexus, blamed poor economic conditions for the delay.



Due to a clause in the development agreement, Plexus must pay the city of Neenah about $50,000 in 2012 and 2013 to keep the the property.



-----

Source: postcrescent.com