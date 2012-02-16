FLA president: Foxconn conditions above average

The FLA's president has made comment on working conditions in Foxconn's Chinese plants - before official investigation has begun. Conditions are reportedly "above average of the norm".

The FLA, an NGO, has begun an investigation into Foxconn manufacturing plants at the request of Apple.

Reuters reports that Auret van Heerden, president of the FLA made the comments but did not offer any conclusions on the findings of the investigations so far.



van Heerden spent several days visiting Foxconn factories to prepare for the study and said the conditions ”way above average of the norm.” Quanta Computer Inc, Pegatron Corp, Wintek Corp factory's will also be investigated by the FLA.



Reuters says that 30 FLA staff will 30,000 interview workers over three weeks, some 35,000 workers , about 30 at a time. The workers will enter responses on Apple iPads.



