Thales: ticket reader ready for bank cards

Thales has launched its new 500 series, platform gates and validators based on OR 500 - the first that supports bank cards.

It is the fifth generation of fare collection equipment designed and manufactured by Thales.



The new system has achieved EMV L1 certification, a global standard for the inter-operation of integrated circuit cards that authenticates credit and debit card transactions. EMV stands for Europay, Mastercard and Visa.



Thales said the 500 series can be integrated in greenfield projects or as an upgrade in any regional or nationwide fare collection systems and will be operational by the end of 2012.



The new series adds to the more than 100 000 Thales readers of previous generations in operation.