Sanmina-SCI achieves new accreditation

Sanmina-SCI's India Design Center, located in the Madras Special Economic Zone in India, has been accredited with AS9100-Rev C for Avionics Systems and ISO 9001-2008 Certification.

These certifications relate to the complex requirements of the defense aviation and space markets. Revision C broadens the definitions of AS9100 criteria, creating more stringent controls throughout the manufacturing process and ensuring greater safety, efficiency and customer satisfaction along the entire product lifecycle.



“The aviation market is experiencing significant growth in India and most Tier I and Tier II companies are increasingly outsourcing to India to take advantage of incentives offered by the Indian government,” said Srinivasa Moorthy, Vice President of Engineering and Head of the Sanmina-SCI India Design Center in Chennai.



“The AS9100 certification enables us to provide our customers with the most advanced product customization services and total product lifecycle management.”



The newest certificationadd to the industry certifications Sanmina-SCI facilities have already received, including ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004, ISO 13485, TL 9000, TS 16949, UL and CCC certifications.