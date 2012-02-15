SAE introduces new standard to fight counterfeit components

Earlier this week IHS revealed that counterfeit components quadrupled since 2009. SAE International announced yesterday a new technical standard to address the problem in the aerospace supply chain.

The new standard, “Fraudulent/Counterfeit Electronic Parts; Tool for Risk Assessment of Distributors – ARP6178,” requires that aerospace products must meet or exceed regulatory authority requirements; it essentially provides a checklist that buyers can use to evaluate parts brokers.



ARP6178 also supplements two other SAE International technical standards dealing with counterfeit aerospace parts:



- “Counterfeit Electronic Parts; Avoidance, Detection, Mitigation – AS5553,” which was adopted by NASA and the Department of Defense and standardizes methods for electronic counterfeit part mitigation outlining processes for electronic design/parts management, supplier management, procurement, part verification, materials control, and response strategies when suspect parts are found



- “Counterfeit Electronic Parts; Avoidance Protocol, Distributors – AS6081,” which describes a program that certifies distributors/suppliers to the requirements of AS5553. While it assists distributors in implementing a risk mitigation program, it maintains certified distributors of electronic components whose use of these controls is designed to ensure delivery of authentic products.



The new standard is issued by SAE International’s G-19DR Distributor Risk Characterization Committee