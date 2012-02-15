Source: BriVictory will likely close

According to an annonomous tip-off received by evertiq, BriVictory's plant in Gorzow closure is imminent.

Editors at evertiq, and other local media, received information from a source claiming that the closure of BriVictory's plant in Gorzow is very likely. BriVictory was formed in March 2010 as a joint Venture between TPV and AUO. AUO owns 51% of the company.



The email outlines several factors that will lead to the downfall of the plant.



The source says the company originally planned to have 2,000 staff producing 3 million LCD panels, 2 million back-lights and 3 million full TV sets. However, actual production at the plant in 2011 was only 250 thousand LCD panels.



According to the source, production has already temporarily stopped since November 2011, following a transition from a two shift to a one shift system at the plant.



Initial estimates for a return to production have been adjusted multiple times, according to the source, and staff have now been told production is estimated to resume in 2013.



Staff however believe the factory is likely to close soon, following an agreement between part owner TPV and Philips that failed to bring panel orders to the plant.



“According to some people a solution to rescue the plant and allow us to save BriVictory could be to shift orders from factories in Asia, or the factory in Slovakia, which have large orders. However, this idea has not gained the approval of the Board,” the source said (translated from Polish).



We contacted AUO on the matter, however they said they were unable to comment on the matter at this moment.