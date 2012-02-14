©samsung

Samsung considers future of LCD unit

Samsung Electronics Co. said today that it is considering establishing its LCD operations as a separate company.

The move would seek to strengthen the competitiveness a spokesman for the company said. The move is only under consideration and other options are being considered according to the spokesman.



The announcement comes after local news source The Chosun Ilbo reported that the company was considering spinning off their LCD operations after it suffered an 891 million US dollar operating loss in 2011.