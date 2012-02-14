Lacroix Electronics Solutions integrates TES

Since the acquisition of TES France, located in Quimper, Bruz and Fontaine, in June 2011, Lacroix Electronics Solutions says it has doubled its workforce.

TES has over a hundred engineers and technicians of various specialties, which offer the complete development of electronic solutions. Lacroix said it has focused on the intergration of teams in order to achieve a successful acquisition.



Six months after the acquisition of TES, Lacroix Electronics Solutions announced it now has a complete team, multidisciplinary and coordinated, capable of providing the same level of service at all sites.