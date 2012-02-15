UK based P.D. Circuits celebrates 22 years

P. D. Circuits, a UK based deliverer of PCBs, technical support, and service to OEM and EMS companies worldwide, will celebrate its five-year anniversary with more than 130 customers in 2012.

Additionally, 2012 marks the company’s 22nd year in business.



The company has been working with 37 of its customers for 10-15 years. Additionally, 15 companies have been P. D. Circuits’ customers for 16-22 years.



“We are committed to building long- term relationships with our customers. Partnering is not just a Harvard buzz word for us – we really do it. Our customers think of us as part of their company and we work together closely,” commented David Wolff, President, P. D. Circuits, Inc.