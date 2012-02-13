Apple: FLA begins inspection of Foxconn city

The Fair Labor Association begun its first inspections of Foxconn city this morning according to a statement by Apple.

A team led FLA president Auret van Heerden began the first inspections Monday morning at the facility in Shenzhen known as Foxconn City. A statement by Apple said that the FLA will interview "thousands of employees about working and living conditions including health and safety, compensation, working hours and communication with management".



Living and working areas will also be inspected the company said. Findings of the first inspection will be posted on FLA's website in March.



“We believe that workers everywhere have the right to a safe and fair work environment, which is why we’ve asked the FLA to independently assess the performance of our largest suppliers,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “The inspections now underway are unprecedented in the electronics industry, both in scale and scope, and we appreciate the FLA agreeing to take the unusual step of identifying the factories in their reports.”