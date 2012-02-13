Children reportedly working at Suzhou factory

China Daily and other local media have reported that at least ten children are employed at a Suzhou electronics factory in the Wuzhong district.

An official from the labor supervision brigade told China Daily that officials from the district government has entered the plant to investigate the matter.



The investigation of Suzhou Nousstar Electronic Technology factory was triggered after an video clip of visibly young people working on an assembly line. According to the person who posted the video, the childrens wages are forwarded to their families.