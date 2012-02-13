©eskymaks-dreamstime.com

Growth leads to management changes for CCI Eurolam

CCI Eurolam says continued growth has led to changes in management responsibilities and the appointment of new sales representatives.

According to a press release by the company, a distributor of products used in PCB manufacturing, the changes are due to continued expansion.



Angelika Muscal, the company’s General Manager, said: “Last year we made two important investments. At the beginning of the year we implemented a new ERP system known as EOS which allows the CCI Eurolam Group to link not just the sites in Germany but also the Group’s other operations in Europe. Later in the year we took over the back-up and entry board business division of CBM Circuit Board Materials GmbH, Sexau. This business has been progressively relocated from Sexau to Düren, and the concentration of service and distribution in one location increases our flexibility and effectiveness.”



Due to continuing growth Muscal’s role will focus on financial management, planning, and organization. Christian Stahl, the Branch Manager in Düren, will now take responsibility for these in the areas of sales, distribution and marketing.



Matthias Klaus will be responsible for customer support from his home base in Berlin.



With locations in France (Antony and Lyon), Germany (Dreieich and Düren), UK (Leyland) and Italy (Milan), the CCI Eurolam Group now has close to 100 employees.