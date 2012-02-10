Cencorp wins repeat order

Cencorp delivers the third production line to the same electronics industry customer - the value of this agreement is EUR 0.7 million.

Cencorp Corporation has agreed on delivering a production line to a European customer operating in the electronics industry. In 2011, Cencorp delivered two similar production lines to the same company. The value of this agreement is EUR 0.7 million. The production line will be delivered to the customers plant in China.



The third order from the same customer within a year indicates that the customer is satisfied with the previous production line deliveries and has trust in Cencorps knowhow, as well as in our extensive maintenance and support services. All production lines delivered to this customer utilize Cencorps expertise in laser and automation applications, tells Mats Eriksson, Cencorps President and CEO.