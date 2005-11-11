Univerity partnership awarded DTI contract

The SETsquared business partnership between the universities of Bath, Bristol, Southampton and Surrey has won a £1.5m DTI contract.

The money will be used to expand the joint work with two American universities in California, San Diego (UCSD) and Irvine (UCI) in telecoms. life science, the environment and new energy, nanotechnology, and new materials. “The SETsquared Partnership's universities' business creation teams are transforming excellent academic research into viable businesses,” Dr Neil Bradshaw, director of the partnership told Electronics Weekly.