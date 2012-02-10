New CEO for Datacom

Datacom Systems has appointed Kevin Formby as the new President and CEO of Datacom Systems.

Most recently Formby was VP Business Development at Endace, a world leader in data capture and analysis hardware and software. The existing President and CEO, Sam Lanzafame, will remain on as Chairman.



"We are delighted to be able to recruit a CEO with Kevin's market knowledge and leadership skills," said Sam Lanzafame, Chairman at Datacom Systems. "Kevin's leadership will be key to our strategic goals for Datacom Systems in 2012. Datacom Systems will embark on a number of strategic initiatives to grow our business around the world and Kevin will be responsible for driving these forward. His track record in high growth companies is an asset we will fully exploit."



"I am pleased to be joining Datacom Systems," said Formby. "They have a great pedigree in the development and marketing of network taps and matrix switches, that are used to monitor mission critical networks at the largest of enterprises and service providers around the world. As the threat of cyber attacks increase and the impact of network downtime and disruption multiplies, there is an increasing need for IT management to monitor critical infrastructure. The market for such tools is therefore expanding rapidly and Datacom Systems is well placed to capture a significant portion of this market."