Foxconn allegedly hacked

A group going by the name of Swagg Security claim to have hacked into Foxconn's network, posting passwords and usernames online.

The group said it has posted a six megabyte file on the Pirate Bay that includes employee's usernames and passwords that allow access to Foxxconn's internal servers.



A note on the Pirate Bay said, ”The passwords inside these files could allow individuals to make fraudulent orders under big companies like Microsoft, Apple, IBM, Intel, and Dell”.



While referencing the recent media coverage of Foxconn, the group said the company's poor working conditions was not their primary motivation.



In a lengthy and rambling address to ”Users of Cyberspace”, the hacker group said: ”Although we are considerably disappointed of the conditions of Foxconn, we are not hacking a corporation for such a reason and although we are slightly interested in the existence of an Iphone 5, we are not hacking for this reason. We hack for the cyberspace who share a few common viewpoints and philosophies. We enjoy exposing governments and corporations, but the more prominent reason, is the hilarity that ensues when compromising and destroying an infrastructure”.