© Samsung

Apple loses Galaxy ban bid

Bad news for Apple. A bid by the company to block the sale of Samsung's Galaxy tablet has been rejected by the Dusseldorf Regional Court in Germany.

Following a ban by the court in September, Samsung changed the design of its Galaxy Tab 10.1 for the German market -- naming it Galaxy Tab 10.1N. Apple challenged the sale of the redesigned tab.



The Dusseldorf Regional Court has now ruled that the design changes sufficiently differentiate the Galaxy and the iPad and that the Galaxy Tab 10.1N is able to be sold in Germany.



The decision corresponds with the courts preliminary decision in December.