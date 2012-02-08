Seho appoints new Technical Director

Thomas Herz is assuming the duties of Technical Director for the Selective Soldering Department at Seho Systems, effective immediately, the company announced today.

In the newly-created post, Herz will coordinate the Global Process Team and assume responsibility in the technical area of the selective soldering systems segment, including creative development.



Herz has been manager of the Global Process Team at SEHO since mid 2005.