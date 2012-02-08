JJS buys Mirtec equipment

JJS Electronics has invested in new Automatic Optical Inspection equipment from Mirtec to keep up with escalating PCB demand.

Installed at the company’s Lutterworth facility last week, the new Mirtec MV-3L system includes a 10-megapixel color imaging camera with optical resolution below ten microns, off-line programming, repair stations and through-the-lens barcode reading.



“In addition to growth in our electromechanical, box build and cabinet assembly business, we are experiencing a significant increase in demand from both new and existing customers for our pcb assembly and test services,” said Russell Poppe, Director of Group Engineering at JJS Electronics. ”We therefore needed to augment our production capabilities to keep up with the escalating demand whilst maintaining our quality standards.”