Nokia Update: Hungary takes heavy hit

Nokia today announced 4,000 cuts across three factories in Hungary, Mexico and Finland. Evertiq has received information on the number of cuts planned at each factory.

Nokia estimates that of the 4,000 expected job cuts, 2,300 will be made at the Komarom factory in Hungary. 1,000 job cuts are expected at the Salo factory in Finland and 700 at the Reynosa factory in Mexico.



The cuts in Hungary represent almost half the number of Nokia employees in the country, which as of 2010 was 5,931.