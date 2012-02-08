Goepel enters into partnership with nanoX

Goepel electronic and the Asian enterprise nanoX Technology Pte. Ltd. have entered into a strategic partnership to distribute systems for Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI).

Since December 2011, the Singapore based company has been responsible for sales and support of Goepel electronic’s AXI system OptiCon X-Line 3D in the Asian-Pacific area.



“In GOEPEL electronic we found a qualified partner offering an outstanding solution for automated 3D inline x-ray inspection”, said Michael Soeding, CEO of nanoX Technology. “Now we are able to provide our own 3D offline solutions and complementary 3D inline x-ray inspection systems both being supported by our team of technical experts.”