The end for Nokia's Salo factory?

Nokia has asked all production employees at its plant in Salo, Finland, to attend a meeting tomorrow.

According to local newspaper Yle, Nokia has scheduled a meeting for all production employees in Salo,Finland. There are currently around 3,600 employees at the factory, however some work in research and development.



The substance of the meeting is not yet known, but Yle refers to the magazine Salon Seudun Sanomat that suggests it involves a "substantial reduction of workforce at the factory."