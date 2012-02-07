Es-system to light Aarhus Harbour

Es-System, a Polish company specializing in professional lighting, has signed a contract for the second stage of lighting the main roads of Aarhus Harbour in Denmark.

The contract value amounts to 425,000 EUR with delivery scheduled for September and October this year.



Under the agreement, the company will design and carry out street lighting fixtures based on LED technology with directional, asymmetrical light distribution. Each lighting system will be equipped with a wireless dimming system in order to adjust light intensity to the weather and the volume of traffic and pedestrians at night.