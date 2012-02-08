©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Cliff Electronics wins US counterfeit case

Cliff Electronics has won a court case to protect itself against counterfeited products sold in the USA.

Cliff UK is now awaiting the ruling on injunctive relief, damages and penalties to be awarded against Cliff Electronic Components, Inc., and its president, Andrew Brunt, whom the judge ruled is personally liable for all damages to Cliff UK. Cliff is continuing to pursue all other companies and individuals involved.



History of the case



In 2008 Cliff Electronics discovered that a Cliff-branded product returned under complaint from an end user was not manufactured by an authorized Cliff company or in any Cliff production facility.



Cliff launched an investigation and discovered the product in question had been cloned by Cliff Hong Kong and marketed by Cliff Electronic Components, Inc., which was at that time Cliff UK’s official distributor in the USA.

The discovery led to a change to the manner of distribution in the USA and the formation of the current authorized USA distributor, Cliff Inc.



As the investigation continued Cliff UK discovered other cloned products that were being sold under the Cliff brand name and also that counterfeit Cliff drawings were being used to give a false impression of their provenance and quality.



These actions have resulted in several years of legal proceedings in the USA concluding with a judgment completely in the favour of Cliff Electronics on all points.



Cliff UK is now awaiting the ruling on injunctive relief, damages and penalties to be awarded against Cliff Electronic Components, Inc., and its president, Andrew Brunt, whom the judge ruled is personally liable for all damages to Cliff UK. Cliff is continuing to pursue all other companies and individuals involved.