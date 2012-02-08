© TraC Electronics Production | February 08, 2012
TRaC expands test facilities
Defence Equipment Minister Peter Luff opens TRaC's new Southern Test Site.
On February 2nd, 2012, Peter Luff MP, Minister for Defence Equipment, Support and Technology was guest of honour and carried out the formal opening at the inauguration of TRaC's brand new Southern Labs in Three Legged Cross, Wimborne, Dorset.
The event marked the culmination of the most recent phase of TRaC's plans to consolidate and expand its EMC and Environmental test services for the region, at a single location. The company has a long-established presence in the Dorset area, with existing Test Sites at nearby Ringwood and Wimborne.
The new laboratories bring together all aspects of EMC testing for the aerospace and defence industries, and at the same time expand and improve commercial EMC and Safety testing facilities in the region. TRaC has installed three Chambers (screened rooms) dedicated to EMC testing to a wide range of military and aerospace standards. A further two chambers will carry out mainly commercial testing, whilst a sixth chamber is specially equipped to carry out transient testing.
Other test capabilities on the site include lighting, high-intensity radiated fields (HIRF) up to 5000V/m; and environmental stress testing including shock and vibration; temperature, humidity and salt-spray; acoustic noise; and hydraulic fatigue testing. An electromagnetic “shaker” table can apply stresses to loads of up to 2 tonnes.
TRaC's technical expertise and capabilities are underpinned by independent accreditation and approval to industry specific and international standards;, and the TRaC South facility is accredited by UKAS to ISO 17025. As a CAA recognised test laboratory, test reports are recognised and accepted by the global civil aviation industry. TRaC is a Notified Body under many CE marking directives in addition to the international recognition of equivalents around the world.
A long-standing relationship with MET Laboratories of the United States, also the subject of a recent expansion, allows products to be certified to European and North American standards in a single test series, and without leaving the Dorset site.
The event marked the culmination of the most recent phase of TRaC's plans to consolidate and expand its EMC and Environmental test services for the region, at a single location. The company has a long-established presence in the Dorset area, with existing Test Sites at nearby Ringwood and Wimborne.
The new laboratories bring together all aspects of EMC testing for the aerospace and defence industries, and at the same time expand and improve commercial EMC and Safety testing facilities in the region. TRaC has installed three Chambers (screened rooms) dedicated to EMC testing to a wide range of military and aerospace standards. A further two chambers will carry out mainly commercial testing, whilst a sixth chamber is specially equipped to carry out transient testing.
© TraC
Other test capabilities on the site include lighting, high-intensity radiated fields (HIRF) up to 5000V/m; and environmental stress testing including shock and vibration; temperature, humidity and salt-spray; acoustic noise; and hydraulic fatigue testing. An electromagnetic “shaker” table can apply stresses to loads of up to 2 tonnes.
TRaC's technical expertise and capabilities are underpinned by independent accreditation and approval to industry specific and international standards;, and the TRaC South facility is accredited by UKAS to ISO 17025. As a CAA recognised test laboratory, test reports are recognised and accepted by the global civil aviation industry. TRaC is a Notified Body under many CE marking directives in addition to the international recognition of equivalents around the world.
A long-standing relationship with MET Laboratories of the United States, also the subject of a recent expansion, allows products to be certified to European and North American standards in a single test series, and without leaving the Dorset site.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments