TRaC expands test facilities

© TraC

Defence Equipment Minister Peter Luff opens TRaC's new Southern Test Site.

© TraC

On February 2nd, 2012, Peter Luff MP, Minister for Defence Equipment, Support and Technology was guest of honour and carried out the formal opening at the inauguration of TRaC's brand new Southern Labs in Three Legged Cross, Wimborne, Dorset.The event marked the culmination of the most recent phase of TRaC's plans to consolidate and expand its EMC and Environmental test services for the region, at a single location. The company has a long-established presence in the Dorset area, with existing Test Sites at nearby Ringwood and Wimborne.The new laboratories bring together all aspects of EMC testing for the aerospace and defence industries, and at the same time expand and improve commercial EMC and Safety testing facilities in the region. TRaC has installed three Chambers (screened rooms) dedicated to EMC testing to a wide range of military and aerospace standards. A further two chambers will carry out mainly commercial testing, whilst a sixth chamber is specially equipped to carry out transient testing.Other test capabilities on the site include lighting, high-intensity radiated fields (HIRF) up to 5000V/m; and environmental stress testing including shock and vibration; temperature, humidity and salt-spray; acoustic noise; and hydraulic fatigue testing. An electromagnetic “shaker” table can apply stresses to loads of up to 2 tonnes.TRaC's technical expertise and capabilities are underpinned by independent accreditation and approval to industry specific and international standards;, and the TRaC South facility is accredited by UKAS to ISO 17025. As a CAA recognised test laboratory, test reports are recognised and accepted by the global civil aviation industry. TRaC is a Notified Body under many CE marking directives in addition to the international recognition of equivalents around the world.A long-standing relationship with MET Laboratories of the United States, also the subject of a recent expansion, allows products to be certified to European and North American standards in a single test series, and without leaving the Dorset site.