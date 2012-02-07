©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Is 2012 a recession year?

We asked readers if 2012 would be another year of recession. Over half of our respondents were more optimistic about the years prospects, but it's no landslide.

Of the 191 respondents, 52 percent said they didn't think 2012 would be a recession year, while 48 percent said they felt the economy would continue in recession.



While there is a slight lean towards optimism in the economy, it's a fairly even split. In fact, it's probably similar to the demographic split between natural optimists and natural pessimists. If any light can be drawn from the responses, its simply that the economy is still incredibly uncertain at the moment. You can thank us for clearing that matter up.