Matti Paasila resigns from Cencorp's Board of Directors

Matti Paasila resigns from the Board of Directors of Cencorp - Ismo Rautiainen nominated as new Vice Chairman of the Board

Mr. Matti Paasila, Vice Chairman of Cencorp´s Board of Directors, will resign because of personal reasons.



Mr. Ismo Rautiainen, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA, (b. 1952), has been nominated as the new Vice Chairman of Cencorp´s Board. Mr. Rautiainen is a shareholder of Cleantech Invest Ltd which finances and develops clean technology companies. He has worked as Vice President in the mobile phone business in Perlos Corporation and in many management positions in Outokumpu Copper Products Ltd. Ismo Rautiainen has been the Board member of Cencorp since October 2010.