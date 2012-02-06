CT Production invests in AOI technology

CT Production has invested in the latest AOI technology in the form of the Mirtec M3VL 5 Camera system.

'CT Production prefers AOI technology to that of ICT (In-Circuit Test) as it allows rapid deployment without the need for costly tooling and with less programming. It also removes the need for the product to be specially designed with the test points demanded for ICT. It offers greater coverage than conventional ICT, which typically only checks around 80% of components and lacks solder joint verification. It is therefore more suited to manufacturing services and the needs of CT's customers', a press release states.