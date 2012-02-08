Electronics Production | February 08, 2012
Cms electronics uses Assembléon’s equipment
Cms electronics says flexibility was important for its new strategy and equipment requirements.
Cms electronics is located in Austria's Carinthia region, by the picturesque Lake Wörthersee where many people spend their holidays. The company has an annual turnover of € 41 million from around 1000 different assembly types.
The company can trace its origins back to 1979 when Philips established an internal supplier for printed circuit boards and assemblies for its video recorder factory in Vienna. The present company was founded by a management buy-out during a difficult period in 2003.
The company's change of course - away from PCBs for bulk buyers and towards assemblies - had already begun before the company started. Michael Velmeden, cms electronics’ Managing Director recalls: "Even then we had the vision to offer electronics manufacturing services - in the widest sense - as a one-stop-shop. Not just placement, but starting with development and taking in procurement, assembly and testing through to the manufacturing of complete devices - we offer all these steps as a complete package".
“The mass markets are heading off towards Asia. So we decided to concentrate on the promising market segments in Europe. We saw a considerable potential for future growth in this field.”
Expansion
Following the change in focus, successful customer projects soon made it necessary to greatly expand both the production area and placement capacity. The driving force was the automotive sector. "We focus on premium vehicles that have an ever-growing proportion of electronics. This sector is less affected by economic fluctuations than is high-volume production", said Mr. Velmeden, explaining the company's strategy.
The basis for growth came from building an additional manufacturing centre. This has seen the production area at Klagenfurt increase by 900 m² since 2007, including the most modern SMT equipment.
Equipment requirements
The typically small assemblies being processed at cms call for placement on production panels, which are only separated into assemblies in later process stages. The necessary electrical and mechanical spacing of the individual components leads to relatively large portions of the circuit board surface containing no components at all. The total component density of the production panel is thus comparatively low. Conversely, the traverse paths of the heads during placement are relatively long.
"This production panel structure is the reason why our older GEM placement line fell short of the theoretical performance. We barely achieved 50% of the IPC 9850 figures" reports Michael Polligger, head of Process Engineering & Maintenance at cms. "In the past, the high traverse distances and low component density of our panels of assemblies prevented the efficient use of automatic equipment."
The most important characteristic of a placement system is always the price/performance ratio. However, the key figures reported by manufacturers have little relevance for cms. What counts is the performance that can actually be achieved with those assemblies that are typical for the company.
"We conducted detailed benchmark tests on the three providers with 15 different, representative assemblies", Michael Polligger commented on the selection process.
"While the performance of other pick & place and turret systems was very badly impacted by our typical assemblies with their low component densities (compared to IPC performance), the A-Series machines (by Assembléon’s) impressed us by only being 10 to 15% slower, depending on the assemblies”.
This can be explained by the A-Series' machine concept: placement is performed by many robots working in parallel instead of by a few high performance heads. The effect of the traversing speeds is therefore less dramatic.
The company can trace its origins back to 1979 when Philips established an internal supplier for printed circuit boards and assemblies for its video recorder factory in Vienna. The present company was founded by a management buy-out during a difficult period in 2003.
The company's change of course - away from PCBs for bulk buyers and towards assemblies - had already begun before the company started. Michael Velmeden, cms electronics’ Managing Director recalls: "Even then we had the vision to offer electronics manufacturing services - in the widest sense - as a one-stop-shop. Not just placement, but starting with development and taking in procurement, assembly and testing through to the manufacturing of complete devices - we offer all these steps as a complete package".
“The mass markets are heading off towards Asia. So we decided to concentrate on the promising market segments in Europe. We saw a considerable potential for future growth in this field.”
Expansion
Following the change in focus, successful customer projects soon made it necessary to greatly expand both the production area and placement capacity. The driving force was the automotive sector. "We focus on premium vehicles that have an ever-growing proportion of electronics. This sector is less affected by economic fluctuations than is high-volume production", said Mr. Velmeden, explaining the company's strategy.
The basis for growth came from building an additional manufacturing centre. This has seen the production area at Klagenfurt increase by 900 m² since 2007, including the most modern SMT equipment.
Equipment requirements
The typically small assemblies being processed at cms call for placement on production panels, which are only separated into assemblies in later process stages. The necessary electrical and mechanical spacing of the individual components leads to relatively large portions of the circuit board surface containing no components at all. The total component density of the production panel is thus comparatively low. Conversely, the traverse paths of the heads during placement are relatively long.
"This production panel structure is the reason why our older GEM placement line fell short of the theoretical performance. We barely achieved 50% of the IPC 9850 figures" reports Michael Polligger, head of Process Engineering & Maintenance at cms. "In the past, the high traverse distances and low component density of our panels of assemblies prevented the efficient use of automatic equipment."
The most important characteristic of a placement system is always the price/performance ratio. However, the key figures reported by manufacturers have little relevance for cms. What counts is the performance that can actually be achieved with those assemblies that are typical for the company.
"We conducted detailed benchmark tests on the three providers with 15 different, representative assemblies", Michael Polligger commented on the selection process.
"While the performance of other pick & place and turret systems was very badly impacted by our typical assemblies with their low component densities (compared to IPC performance), the A-Series machines (by Assembléon’s) impressed us by only being 10 to 15% slower, depending on the assemblies”.
This can be explained by the A-Series' machine concept: placement is performed by many robots working in parallel instead of by a few high performance heads. The effect of the traversing speeds is therefore less dramatic.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments