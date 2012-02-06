Rohde & Schwarz and Hameg Instruments consolidate cooperation

Almost anywhere in the world, test and measurement products from Hameg Instruments are now directly available from Rohde & Schwarz.

This is why these products will receive a new logo that contains the names of both companies – a move that is intended to further increase the brand awareness and growth of Hameg Instruments in both the domestic and international marketplace.



Hameg Instruments has been a Rohde & Schwarz subsidiary since 2005, complementing the parent company's T&M portfolio in the lower price segment. After several years of separate branding, the new dual logo containing both company names is an important step toward integrating Hameg products more tightly into the Rohde & Schwarz portfolio.



Holger Asmussen, CEO of Hameg Instruments, is convinced of the advantages the dual logo offers: "In recent years, Hameg has shown much stronger growth than the market. This trend has been driven in particular by the new oscilloscopes and lab power supplies. Our name is well established, mainly in Germany and Europe. Visually combining Rohde & Schwarz and Hameg will increase awareness of our brand also in other regions and create even greater potential for growth."



Within the next three months, the dual logo for Hameg products will be introduced in nearly all regions.