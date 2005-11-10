Electronics Production | November 10, 2005
Online Seminar Profiling<br> Top EMS Providers
Venture Outsource Group, providing advisory services and online seminars to technology decision-makers worldwide, announced today IBM is sponsoring the firm's upcoming seminar profiling top electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers.
The seminar titled, Global EMS Providers - strengths, challenges, competitive tactics, and value propositions takes place Thursday, December 8, 2005, 10:00AM (Pacific Standard Time). For more, visit: http://www.ventureoutsource.com/docs/webinar/globalems.html.
Companies profiled include Benchmark Electronics, Celestica, Elcoteq, Flextronics, Foxconn, Jabil Circuit, Nam Tai Electronics, Plexus, Sanmina-SCI, and Solectron. And, because toll-free dial-in will be provided for more than 17 countries, decision-makers from around the world can attend the seminar and leverage the knowledge Venture Outsource has obtained over the years working with these top companies to gain a greater understanding when evaluating electronics contract manufacturing partners, learn how top providers differentiate and compete for business, and understand the benefits of choosing one provider over another as well as other provider-specific industry insights.
This seminar is designed for individuals with industry leadership responsibility, electronics contract manufacturing business development personnel, component suppliers and vendors, investment and financial professionals, program managers, operations, engineering, quality personnel and others with outsourcing responsibility.
Venture Outsource president Mark Zetter will instruct the seminar. Mr. Zetter has many years experience working for and with contract manufacturers as a senior executive, a skilled turnaround professional, and advisor to OEM and EMS decision-makers. His expertise includes evaluating contract electronics manufacturers, outsource contract negotiations, competitive industry strategy, and industry merger and acquisition analyses.
Venture Outsource Group provides on-site and online seminars attended by business and industry professionals around the world. A leader in electronics contract manufacturing strategy and building global, strategic alliances, the firm works with technology original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) companies worldwide.
