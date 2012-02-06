Fineline distributes FTG

Fineline Group has been appointed by Firan Technology Group (FTG) as its representative and distributor for Aerospace and Defense Electronics products.

"Fineline is very excited at the opportunity to liaison with FTG and to market its Military and Aerospace products through-out Europe." said Mr. Juan Carlos Sardon Fineline's VP Europe Sales and Marketing .



Fineline Group established in 2007 and operates 8 subsidiaries and representatives in over 17 countries in Europe, Russia, Israel, South East Asia and China where it closely works with its manufacturing partners. During 2011 Fineline Group supplied over 44 Million USD worth of PCB solutions and have moved almost 400 tons of goods for its customers in the medical, automotive, communication, industrial, aerospace, military and consumer sectors.