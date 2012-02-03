Dynamic EMS invests in test equipment

Dynamic EMS have invested in a 2nd Takaya Flying Probe and upgrades NPI Software.

Dynamic EMS are a contract electronic manufacturer that specializes in low to mid volume, of high technology, high value products with customers involved in a number of industry sectors including Defence, Communications, Automotive, Security and Instrumentation.



These customers demand the highest levels of quality, reliability and of service. Dynamic provide a range of Test services, one of which of increasing importance is flying probe technology.



John Dignam, Dynamic’s Managing Director commented “Flying probe is a flexible test platform, which can be programmed quickly from CAD and compliments other lengthier test solutions. This speed allows the early adoption of a test strategy in a development phase of a program allowing speedier product development. Changes to design or component values are handled by the creation of a new program, ensuring no delays to product advancement. We have found the Takaya flying probe to be an excellent product. We purchased our first Takaya 9401 system in 2001 and whilst this machine is relatively old it is very reliable. With increasing use it became overloaded and we needed extra capacity. The technology of the systems has moved on significantly and the new Takaya 9411 is even more accurate and faster. The machine software has also advanced over the years and makes programming much easier and quicker with more functionality. “



Takaya Flying Probe test systems are sold and supported in the UK and Ireland by Itochu Europe Plc.



Graham South, Sales Manager for the Takaya equipment, says “The Takaya 9411 systems have the added benefit of various options such as using AOI as a camera and LED lighting is included on system heads that move the probes around. Visual inspection tests can be added quickly and easily to the program, which combines electrical and AOI in one program on one machine. The 9411 system can also be upgraded to become a double-sided tester. The system can be enhanced further with boundary scan or functional test should the need arise.”