Mikron acquires IMA Automation Berlin

Mikron expands automation business by acquiring IMA Automation Berlin.

The Mikron Group will acquire IMA Automation Berlin GmbH from the Feintool Group with retroactive effect from 1 January 2012. The entire management team and workforce of IMA Automation Berlin will be transferring to Mikron. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The acquisition is subject to approval by the German Bundeskartellamt (competition authority).



IMA Berlin, which currently has a workforce of 70, had a successful year in 2011, generating sales of EUR 11 million. It has kicked off the current financial year with a good level of orders on hand.



“Mikron and IMA Berlin are an excellent match for each other,” said Rolf Rihs, COO of Mikron Automation. “Acquiring IMA Berlin will strengthen our division’s position in its core market of Germany as well as augmenting our existing activities in the automotive industry in ideal fashion. At the same time we will be able to expand IMA Berlin’s solar business in a targeted fashion.”



“In Mikron we are delighted to have found a buyer that is a good strategic and operational fit for IMA Berlin,” said Heinz Loosli, CEO of the Feintool Group, commenting on the sale. “This will safeguard the site’s continued development over the long term.”