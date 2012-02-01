Goepel and WIN-TEK partner in Italy

Goepel electronic and WIN-TEK s.r.l. have entered into partnership in order to satisfy the market needs and the increasing demand for Automated Inspection Systems (AOI/AXI) in Italy. The partnership started in late December 2011, now being officially announced.

WIN-TEK will provide sales services for Goepel electronic’s AOI and x-ray inspection systems, including stand-alone and in-line machines, such as the severally awarded OptiCon BasicLine and OptiCon TurboLine. Goepel electronic partners with WIN-TEK due to their industry experience and proven ability to provide value added applications in the optical inspection industry.



“We view the cooperation with WIN-TEK as highly valuable because it will strengthen our market position in Europe”, says Alice Goepel, International Sales Manager for AOI/AXI with Goepel electronic. “WIN-TEK’s successes and experience as system provider for electronics manufacturing in Italy excellently meets our product range of high-performance and high-quality AOI/AXI systems.”



Maurizio Leimer Saglio, WIN-TEK’s CEO adds: “The distribution of Goepel electronic’s AOI systems perfectly interacts with the WIN-TEK philosophy to provide the very best quality solutions. Our network of sales agents have a strong presents and are well known in the territory. WIN-TEK sales and service team feels proud to promote and well understand the added value of Goepel electronic’s products. We are looking forward to achieving impressive market results and excellent customer satisfaction.”