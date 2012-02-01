©batman2000-dreamstime.com

EMS salary increases rising

A survey by IPC has shown a slight upturn in salary increases in the EMS industry in 2011 compared to 2009.

The survey of 151 U.S. and Canadian EMS facilities showed salary increases in 2011 average 2.5 percent for hourly positions, 2.3 percent for salaried positions, and 2.1 percent for management positions. By contrast, IPC’s salary study for 2009 reported average annual increases in the range of 1.7 to 1.9 percent.



The survey also showed that benefit costs for EMS facilities in 2010 averaged 21.8 percent of total wages, a slight decrease from the 22.7 percent average in 2008.