Take camera out of box!
What makes a Nikon Coolpix S1000pj actually a Nikon Coolpix S1000pj? iFixit has the answer to that one.
The most interesting thing about the Nikon Coolpix is actually not the camera itself, but the manual.
First item on the list? Take the camera out of the box. Well! Who would have thought. The injection molded plastic stand tilts the camera back a few degrees to allow for projection on vertical surfaces. It also comes with a single lamp/single LCD panel projection system to view images – size from 5 to 40 inches – in a dimly-lit room.
Some interesting things you always wanted to know about the Nikon Coolpix (but never dared to ask):
- The dimensions are 99.5 x 62.5 x 23 mm
- It weighs approximately 155g without the battery and SD memory card
- The battery, model EN-EL12, is rated 1050 mAh at 3.7V making the power output 3.885 Wh. It weighs approximately 22.5 g.
- Hidden behind the lens cover in the upper right corner is the Nikkor 5X wide optical zoom VR 5.0-25.0 mm 1:3.9-5.8 lens
- The back panel houses the comparatively large 2.7-inch High Resolution Bright LCD
- Interestingly, the controls along the top of the camera are attached to a board below the top cover. The top cover just houses the button covers.
- Copper was an interesting choice for the rear cover of the lens assembly.
- Disassembling this camera is not for the faint of heart -- Nikon definitely did not intend this device to be user serviceable.
Who can be found inside?
- Samsung 925 K5W1213LCA-AK60 EDE010D5
- Sanyo EV4MA N1U5YNPD 0925
- D805 0921K
- ADDI7000 BCPZ 0924 1644955.1
- 87F283A 8KK5P
- MAXIM 8916I TL919 +NTAS
- HIMAX HX8852-A 005BEG 923ES06 LCOS display controller with interface compliant to MIPI.
- Wolfson Microelectronics WM8941G 95AEKSW mono CODEC with speaker driver and video buffer.
- RHAPSODY E1-145 923102.
