Nokia Siemens lays off 2'900 in Germany

Nokia Siemens Networks is to lay off 2,900 of its employees in Germany. The Munich office is to be closed completely.

Nokia Siemens Networks Germany - which currently employs around 9'000 - is to lay off 30% of its workforce. The Munich location is to be closed down. The company plans to concentrate business activities at 5 locations: Berlin, Bonn, Bruchsal, Düsseldorf and Ulm.



The company had announced in late November 2011 that it would eliminate some 17'000 jobs worldwide. Specific details on where and when were not given at the time.



Finnish media reported already yesterday, that Nokia Siemens Networks would reduce staff numbers in the country by some 1'200.