Two more make the move to Mydata

In a year that has already seen UK sales of Mydata SMT equipment soar, two more electronics companies – Zeal Electronics of Chesterfield and Trojan Electronics of Swansea – have now invested in Mydata pick-and-place machines.

For both companies, the key factors that led to the purchase of Mydata machines were their flexibility and their fast changeovers, which make them ideally suited for handling the small batches of varied products that today’s market increasingly demands.



Zeal Electronics specialises in the production of electronic assemblies for the control and instrumentation, telecommunication, data communication and security markets. In response to sustained growth in its business and the need to increase the efficiency of its SMT operations by reducing changeover times, the company has purchased a Mydata MY19 pick-and-place machine.



Zeal Electronics has also invested in the Mycenter front-end programming software package, which helps to optimise placement speed, and a Mydata service contract for its new machine, to ensure that it is always kept in tip-top condition.



Trojan Electronics specialises in the handling of customer returns, trade-in schemes and product reworks and upgrades for both retailers and manufacturers of electronic equipment. It has purchased a Mydata MY19 to replace three existing SMT machines, which were no longer capable of meeting the company’s requirements in terms of throughput and versatility.



A particular attraction of the MY19 for Trojan Electronics is the large feeder count that the machine is able to handle, which is an important benefit for the product reworking and refurbishing in which the company specialises.