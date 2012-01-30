© alexey utemov / dreamstime.com

Nokia Siemens Finland may cut up to 1,300 jobs

Nokia Siemens Networks plans to cut between 1,200 and 1,300 jobs in Finland according to a report by Finnish paper Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday.

Citing an anonymous source, the paper said the cuts are part of a restructuring effort announced in November and will be made across the board. The paper said Nokia Siemens will inform employees of the cuts this week.



CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks, Rajeev Suri, announced in November that the company would cut 17,000 jobs globally by the end of 2013. The cuts represent a 23% decline in the company’s workforce.



Correction: This article previously referred to Rajeev Suri as CEO of Siemens AG. The mistake has been corrected above.