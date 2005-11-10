Teradyne Honors Solectron with Supplier Recognition Award

Solectron Corporation announced it received a 2005 Supplier Recognition Award from Teradyne Inc.

As a leading supplier of Automatic Test Equipment and interconnection systems, Teradyne recognized Solectron's collaborative approach and leadership in adopting supply chain management practices. "Teradyne's business model is highly dependent on the ability to scale quickly as business demands change," said Jim Federico, Teradyne's vice president of ATE Operations. "Solectron has partnered with Teradyne to establish a Lean and collaborative supply chain that is helping us reduce cycle time and react to market changes efficiently and cost-effectively. Our partnership with Solectron helps us meet customer requirements in a rapidly changing market."



The Solectron Production System(TM), or SPS, has been at the core of Solectron's successful approach to delivering flexibility, cost competitiveness and quality to customers.



"We are honored to receive this award from Teradyne," said Marc Onetto, executive vice president, Operations, Solectron. "Customers today want to leverage supply chain efficiencies and best practices that deliver the best value and flexibility to ensure that quality products are available when and where they are needed. By partnering with our customers, Solectron is providing a collaborative business model that harnesses the power of SPS to achieve optimal results."

With more than 600 suppliers, Teradyne recognized eight companies with its Supplier Recognition Award, including Solectron. The award was presented to Solectron at the Teradyne Supplier Day Event "Supply Chain 2005 - Achieving Results."