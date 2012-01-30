©dr911-dreamstime.com

Mabe to close plant, cut 740 jobs

Mabe Canada, a branch of the Mexican based white ware manufacturer, has announced the closure of its Montreal plant, causing the loss of 740 jobs by 2014.

A press release issued by the company, which makes dryers, blamed the closure on the high Canadian dollar which negatively impacted profits. The economic slowdown in the US also hurt the company, which sold the majority of its products there.



Of the 740 jobs half will remain until the plants closing in 2014. Production of dryers will be shifted to the United States and Mexico.