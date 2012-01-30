©alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Big layoffs at Amonix plant

The Las Vegas Sun has reported that Amonix, a California-based solar power company and partner of Flextronics, has laid-off 200 workers – about two thirds of its workforce.

The across the board lay-offs come just seven months after the company opened its manufacturing plant in North Las Vegas. The plant was opened in partnership with Flextronics and partially financed through a $5.9 US million investment tax credit from the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act in 2010.



The Sun reports that the director of manufacturing operations,Eric Culberson, said the cuts are only temporary while the factory retools operations. The company will start hiring again in the second half of the year according to Culberson.