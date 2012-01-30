Viking announce early 2012 sales

Viking has started the new year with a bang and announced a number of early 2012 sales.

Trackwise Designs, Tewkesbury, UK have ordered from Viking 2 wet process lines. Viking installed a full DES line at Trackwise 3 years ago and the new Tin and OSP lines will be installed in April 2012.



Trax Interconnext, Cape Town, South Africa have ordered a SM pre treatment brush from viking. Again this order compliments other lines already installed and will be delivered and installed in February 2012.



Garner Osborne, Newbury , UK have ordered from Viking an alternative oxide line due for delivery March 2012. Garner Osborne is a manufacturer of proto-type and quick turn product and also purchased a de-bur brush from Viking in the 2nd half of 2011.



Qualitetch, Uk have ordered a dry film develop line. Qualitetch is a metal etching company and the line is configured to process a wide range of material types, sizes and thicknesses. The lines will be installed in February 2012.