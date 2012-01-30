Brazil tempts Foxconn with tax break

According to local Brazilian newspaper, Folha, the Brazilian government has past tax incentives in order to bring production of the iPad to its shores.

Interministerial Ordinance No. 34 is designed specifically with the iPad in mind. The ordinance allows reduction or elimination of taxes for the production of touch-screen devices that have no physical keyboard and weigh less than 750 grams. Needless to say the iPad fits these specifications.

-----



Source: Macrumors