Record order book period for EC

EC orders increased by 50% between July and December 2011 comopared to the same period in 2010.

Bill Green, EC’s sales Director commented:



"I am very please to confirm that, despite tough economic times, we have achieved a 50% increase in orders booked for July to December 2011, compared to the same period in 2010. I am sure this is due in no small part to our commitment to empower and encourage our staff to be the best they can be and build long term, sustainable relationships with our customers.It goes without saying that everyone at EC appreciates the loyality of our customers and the business they place with us.We will strive to continue to deliver an exceptional, world class manufacturing service to our customers and to achieve record results in second half of our 2011/2012 trading year."