Osram to cut 10% of workforce in Germany

Osram Ag has announced it will decrease its German workforce by 1000 jobs, saying that its future lies in LED.

Osram, a unit of Siemens AG that employs 10,000 in Germany, said in a statement that 850 jobs will be cut through 2014. As many as 200 additional employees will move to Siemens.



“The future lies in LED and we will actively drive this structural change,” Wolfgang Dehen, chief executive officer of Osram, said in the statement. “That’s why it is important to create clearness for our employees, early on and in an open manner.”