©yuriy-chaban-dreamstime.com

OSI Systems wins defense order

OSI Systems today announced that it has received an order from a major OEM in the defense market.

OSI Electronics, a business within OSI's Optoelectronic and Manufacturing division, received the order for the supply of electronic sub-assemblies.The deal is valued at approximately $5 million.



OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra stated, “OSI is proud to support this OEM with critical hardware sub-assemblies. We are strategically focused on capturing opportunities with OEM’s that develop security solutions to protect our troops.”